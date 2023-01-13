Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives $43.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.25.

LRCDF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

LRCDF stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $35.62.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

