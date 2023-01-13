Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) & Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) and Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.4% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of Surge Components shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Leonardo DRS and Surge Components’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leonardo DRS 39.19% 4.94% 2.80% Surge Components 6.59% 23.19% 14.45%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surge Components has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Leonardo DRS and Surge Components, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leonardo DRS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Surge Components 0 0 0 0 N/A

Leonardo DRS presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.74%. Given Leonardo DRS’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Leonardo DRS is more favorable than Surge Components.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leonardo DRS and Surge Components’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leonardo DRS $117.24 million 5.46 $25.07 million $1.92 6.70 Surge Components $39.83 million 0.44 $2.51 million $0.60 5.17

Leonardo DRS has higher revenue and earnings than Surge Components. Surge Components is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leonardo DRS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Leonardo DRS beats Surge Components on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leonardo DRS

(Get Rating)

Leonardo DRS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides defense products and technologies in the land, air, sea, space, cyber and security, and commercial domains for military applications. It operates in two segments, Advanced Sensing and Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The company offers advanced sensor technologies, including infrared systems and sensors for threat detection and situational awareness; uncooled infrared systems and brownout solutions; airborne, ground vehicle mounted, and dismounted soldier electronic warfare (EW) systems; and EW software and training systems, and intelligence solutions. It also provides computing systems for ground vehicles, ships, and submarines; network and data distribution applications; sensor systems; and networked computing infrastructure on military platform. In addition, the company offers force protection systems, such as solutions for counter-unmanned aerial systems, short-range air defense systems, and active protection systems; and power control, distribution, conversion, and propulsion systems, as well as hybrid electric drive propulsion systems, energy storage, gas turbine packages, nuclear instrumentation and controls, and thermal management and refrigeration equipment. It serves the U.S. military, aerospace and defense prime contractors, government intelligence agencies, and international military customers. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Arlington, Virginia. Leonardo DRS, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Leonardo S.p.a.

About Surge Components

(Get Rating)

Surge Components, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. The company offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices. It also provides audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches. The company's products are used in the electronic circuitry of various industries, including automotive, computer, communications, cellular telephones, consumer electronics, garage door openers, security equipment, audio equipment, telecom products, computer related products, power supply products, utility meters, and household appliances. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors through independent sales representatives or organizations in the United States, Canada, China, other Asian countries, South America, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.