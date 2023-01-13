Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stake Boosted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Liberty Broadband worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 48.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $87.78 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.88.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 150.48% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

