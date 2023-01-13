Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Life Time Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Life Time Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LTH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Life Time Group Trading Up 4.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

NYSE LTH opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,741,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,156 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Life Time Group by 1,238.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 336,382 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Life Time Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,506,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,935,000 after acquiring an additional 254,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Life Time Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,839,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,680,000 after acquiring an additional 253,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.