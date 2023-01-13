Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.78.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Livent in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Livent Stock Performance

Shares of LTHM opened at $23.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08. Livent has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $36.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Livent

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $231.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.19 million. Livent had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 27.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Livent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Livent by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Livent by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 124,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Livent by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,240,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,659,000 after buying an additional 417,428 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 56,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

