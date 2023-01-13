Lucid Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 134,498 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 42% compared to the average volume of 94,748 call options.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of LCID stock opened at 8.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is 13.82. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of 6.09 and a 12 month high of 46.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.33 by -0.07. The firm had revenue of 195.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 232.50 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 39.15% and a negative net margin of 498.19%. Analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucid Group

Several brokerages have weighed in on LCID. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 22.29.

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of 10.68 per share, for a total transaction of 915,411,411.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at 11,758,308,357.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 85,712,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of 10.68 per share, with a total value of 915,411,411.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 11,758,308,357.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.57, for a total transaction of 107,759.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 10,814,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Lucid Group by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 41,720 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Lucid Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,792,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $755,000.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

