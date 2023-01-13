Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $9.88 Per Share

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $9.88 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.86. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LULU. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.07.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $314.99 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $337.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.97.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

