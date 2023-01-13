Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.94 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $9.94 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.97. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Argus dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.07.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $314.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $337.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.97. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

