LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $83.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LYB. Mizuho downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.42.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $93.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

