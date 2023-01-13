Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) versus Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Financial Analysis

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Starry Group and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starry Group 1 3 3 0 2.29 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A

Starry Group currently has a consensus target price of $6.29, indicating a potential upside of 15,231.01%. Given Starry Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Starry Group is more favorable than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starry Group N/A N/A $25.55 million N/A N/A Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million 0.28 -$520.82 million N/A N/A

This table compares Starry Group and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Starry Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Profitability

This table compares Starry Group and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starry Group N/A -174.35% -1.57% Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.6% of Starry Group shares are held by institutional investors. 44.2% of Starry Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Starry Group has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 3.77, indicating that its share price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Starry Group beats Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S. cities, including Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Los Angeles, California; Washington D.C.; Denver, Colorado; and Columbus, Ohio. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in India and Mauritius. It operates in two segments: Basic and Other Services; and Cellular Services. The company offers basic telephony, mobile, broadband, and other data services. It also provides cloud services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc.; and operates data centers. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in New Delhi, India.

