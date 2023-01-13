Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at Desjardins

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from C$2.70 to C$2.25 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered Marathon Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Marathon Gold Stock Performance

MGDPF stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

