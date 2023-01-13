Matador Resources Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $9.92 Per Share (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research note issued on Sunday, January 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $9.92 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $10.62 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

MTDR stock opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 144.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 79.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

