Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $87.00 to $103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTH. TheStreet upgraded Meritage Homes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.00.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MTH opened at $100.92 on Thursday. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.79.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.69. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 26.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $53,256,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after buying an additional 210,811 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $12,735,000. Varde Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $12,927,000. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $7,250,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

