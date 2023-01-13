Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Trading Up 5.2%

Metso Co. (OTCMKTS:MXCYY – Get Rating) was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.78. Approximately 6,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 6,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.
Metso Stock Up 5.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78.
Metso Company Profile
Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.
