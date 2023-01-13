MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) COO Sells $380,000.00 in Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,076,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Corey Ian Sanders also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

On Friday, January 6th, Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MGM opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 2.02. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.63.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.61). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.