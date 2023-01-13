Mike F. Chang Sells 56,400 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $1,689,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,352,210 shares in the company, valued at $130,392,211.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average is $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.43. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $69.99.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $208.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 57.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $489,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $1,270,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 106.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.8% in the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 84,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

AOSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

