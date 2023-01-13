Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Trading Up 1.7%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 84,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 57,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Milestone Scientific Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $39.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Milestone Scientific

In other news, Director Leslie Bernhard sold 79,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $39,634.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,268 shares in the company, valued at $39,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Neal I. Goldman acquired 45,095 shares of Milestone Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $27,958.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,377,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,159.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie Bernhard sold 79,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $39,634.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,268 shares in the company, valued at $39,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Milestone Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Milestone Scientific by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares during the period. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.