Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $195.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $211.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.81.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock opened at $145.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.24.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after purchasing an additional 584,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after purchasing an additional 755,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,052,413,000 after purchasing an additional 775,843 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $408,686,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,487,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

