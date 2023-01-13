Mizuho Trims PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Target Price to $142.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PPG. Citigroup upped their target price on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.24.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $131.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $171.13.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

