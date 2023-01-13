Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Increased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Mondelez International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its position in Mondelez International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.2 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.18.

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.97.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

