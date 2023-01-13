MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 422.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $65,373.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $65,373.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $7,874,824.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,045,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,074 shares of company stock valued at $11,604,647 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MongoDB Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.90.

Shares of MDB opened at $190.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.80. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $471.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.89.

MongoDB Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

