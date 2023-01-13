Morgan Stanley Trims TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Target Price to $17.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TPIC. Craig Hallum raised shares of TPI Composites from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.45.

TPI Composites stock opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.70. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $25.05.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $459.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.89 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 66.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TPI Composites by 44.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 91,261 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in TPI Composites by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after purchasing an additional 128,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

