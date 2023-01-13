Mr. Cooper Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 10,613 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,637% compared to the average daily volume of 284 call options.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $843,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 739,291 shares in the company, valued at $29,704,712.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,608,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2,079.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,127,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,008 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 639.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,430,000 after acquiring an additional 975,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 70.1% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,095,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,387,000 after acquiring an additional 451,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COOP. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $44.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.09. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.66% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

