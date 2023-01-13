Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NDAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded Nasdaq from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.24.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $62.99 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,620.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,515 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 172,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 125,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

