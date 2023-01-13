National Bank Financial Lowers Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target to C$7.75

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$7.75 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Baytex Energy Price Performance
Shares of BTEGF opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.16. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
About Baytex Energy
Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baytex Energy (BTEGF)
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
- Is The Great Alibaba Recovery About To Begin?
- KB Home, Another Reason To Shed Home Building Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.