National Bank Financial Lowers Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target to C$7.75

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$7.75 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

Shares of BTEGF opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.16. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $545.89 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 40.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

