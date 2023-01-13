NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh anticipates that the company will earn ($0.86) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NeuBase Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NBSE. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

NeuBase Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NBSE opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $7.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 256,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

