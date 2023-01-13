New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 12,992 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Leidos worth $13,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,118,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Leidos by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,389,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,052,000 after purchasing an additional 247,472 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 603,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,786,000 after purchasing an additional 242,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Leidos by 2,971.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 228,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,648,000 after purchasing an additional 220,751 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LDOS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,381.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,696,107.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,348 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $98.71 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.96 and a 200 day moving average of $100.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

