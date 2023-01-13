New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,531 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Cboe Global Markets worth $14,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $123.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.67.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

