New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $15,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $293.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $544.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

