New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $16.13 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $16,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 133.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,170 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hubbell by 133.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter worth $30,744,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 1,817.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,361,000 after acquiring an additional 135,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 25.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,356,000 after acquiring an additional 105,988 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $234.61 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $263.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.48 and a 200-day moving average of $223.91.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.58%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hubbell from $215.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.67.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also

