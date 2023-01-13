New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $12,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.6% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $128.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

