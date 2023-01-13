New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,451 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Brown & Brown worth $16,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,864,000 after acquiring an additional 725,167 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,285,000 after acquiring an additional 120,236 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,207,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,821,000 after acquiring an additional 284,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,481 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,497,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,686,000 after acquiring an additional 38,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.49.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

