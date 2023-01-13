Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Nine Dragons Paper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year.
Nine Dragons Paper stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58.
Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.
