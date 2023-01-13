Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

NTDOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nintendo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Nintendo stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.50. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo in the third quarter worth $210,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Nintendo during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new stake in Nintendo during the second quarter valued at $546,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Nintendo by 222.0% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Nintendo by 3.2% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

