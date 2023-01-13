NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NNGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NN Group from €47.00 ($50.54) to €50.00 ($53.76) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from €47.00 ($50.54) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NN Group from €50.60 ($54.41) to €53.80 ($57.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. NN Group has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $30.17.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

