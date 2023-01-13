Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,876,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,056 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 48.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,570 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,906,000 after acquiring an additional 239,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,344,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,031,000 after acquiring an additional 92,464 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $97.33 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.36.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.02). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.59.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

