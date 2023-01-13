NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.
NortonLifeLock Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53.
About NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
