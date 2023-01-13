NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

About NortonLifeLock

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 162,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also

