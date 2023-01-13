Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.30. 296,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 561,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $27.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84.

Institutional Trading of Novan

About Novan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novan by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novan by 11.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novan by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novan by 32.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.