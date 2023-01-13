Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVNGet Rating) traded down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.30. 296,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 561,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $27.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novan by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novan by 11.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novan by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novan by 32.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

