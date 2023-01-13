Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.30. 296,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 561,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Novan Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $27.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84.
Institutional Trading of Novan
About Novan
Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.
