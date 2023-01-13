Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Stock Price Up 6.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James now has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Oak Street Health traded as high as $30.77 and last traded at $30.76. Approximately 73,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,402,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.77.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OSH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.07.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $1,487,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,824,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,751,425.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $1,487,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,824,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,751,425.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 17,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $507,392.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 528,768 shares in the company, valued at $15,270,819.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,569 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,493. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.18.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Oak Street Health

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.