OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.50

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on OC Oerlikon from CHF 8.50 to CHF 8 in a report on Monday, November 7th.
OC Oerlikon Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67.
About OC Oerlikon
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OC Oerlikon (OERLF)
