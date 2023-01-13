Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Holdings Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $14,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OMC stock opened at $84.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.68.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

