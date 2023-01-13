Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Owens Corning from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.93.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $91.34 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.40. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 66.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 611.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

