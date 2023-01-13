Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FNA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Activity at Paragon 28

In related news, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 35,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $734,852.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,020.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 35,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $734,852.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,020.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 9,597 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $195,970.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,659,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,849,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,812 shares of company stock worth $6,310,390 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

Paragon 28 Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 73.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNA opened at $18.90 on Friday. Paragon 28 has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.81.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

