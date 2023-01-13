Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Guggenheim from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,000,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 360,299 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 219,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 49,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

