Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives $6.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paramount Group

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,919. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Armbrust bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,919. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paramount Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 59.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $11.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,550.78%.

About Paramount Group

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.