Pascal Deschatelets Sells 12,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $552,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 983,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,332,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pascal Deschatelets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $570,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $557,640.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

APLS opened at $52.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.13. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 194.70% and a negative net margin of 560.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on APLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $392,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 144,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $7,571,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

