PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of PDC Energy worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In other news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 14,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $1,145,777.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,026,509.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 363,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,718,614.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 14,121 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $1,145,777.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,868 shares in the company, valued at $14,026,509.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,814,486. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.18 and a 1-year high of $89.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.76% and a return on equity of 45.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDCE. Truist Financial lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

