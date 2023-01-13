Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Position Trimmed by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,506 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 15,053 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,585,781 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $193,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,279 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,138 shares during the period. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,682,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peabody Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Insider Activity

Peabody Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

In other news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $73,900.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 741,120 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $21,277,555.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,249,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,209,587 shares of company stock worth $66,114,366. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $27.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 57.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Further Reading

