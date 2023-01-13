Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (OTCMKTS:PFFVF) Cut to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (OTCMKTS:PFFVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology stock opened at $185.00 on Wednesday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 52 week low of $113.80 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement and analysis, and helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; vacuum rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, and piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; leak detectors; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

