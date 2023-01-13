Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (OTCMKTS:PFFVF) Cut to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (OTCMKTS:PFFVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Price Performance
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology stock opened at $185.00 on Wednesday. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 52 week low of $113.80 and a 52 week high of $225.00.
About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology
