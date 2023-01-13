PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PGTI. StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

PGT Innovations Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE PGTI opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.30. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $20.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $385.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,362,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,547,266.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,362,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,547,266.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Feintuch bought 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,932.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 171.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth about $82,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 22.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 108.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

